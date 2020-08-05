Jacksonville woman, 36, dies in crash on U.S. 301 in Nassau County

A 36-year-old woman died Tuesday night in a crash on U.S. 301 in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was a passenger in a car headed south on 301 just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. A pickup truck headed north on 301 turned left onto County Road 119 across the path of the car was T-boned, troopers said.

The woman died at UF Health. The 36-year-old Yulee man who was driving the car was also taken to UF Health with minor injuries. Neither was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

FHP no longer releases names in its crash reports.