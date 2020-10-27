81ºF

Man, young child killed in single-vehicle crash

A man and child were found dead in a car that had struck a tree overnight on Trout River Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and a child between 1 and 2 years old were found dead Tuesday morning after a resident on Trout River Boulevard found a car had run off the road and struck an oak tree, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police called just after 8:30 a.m. found a dark-colored sedan against a tree near Cole Harbor Lane, on a curve of Trout River Boulevard west of Lem Turner Road. The victims were dead inside and traffic homicide detectives said it appears the crash had happened overnight.

Police said it appears to be a single-vehicle crash and they were investigating what caused the car to go off the road.

