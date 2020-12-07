FHP crash report: Driver killed in Jacksonville after running red light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 41-year-old man has died after he failed to stop at a red light on Beach Boulevard at the intersection of St. Johns Bluff just after 11 Sunday night.

His car hit another oncoming vehicle that was turning from Beach Boulevard to St. Johns Bluff. The impact caused his car to overturn. The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries but she’s expected to be OK. A third car traveling behind was hit after the impact pushed the turning car backward. The crash report shows a 27-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy were in the third car but did not have any injuries.