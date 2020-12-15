57ºF

I-295 gridlocked early Tuesday morning due to crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I-295 at Normandy Boulevard is gridlocked on the northbound side for a traffic crash with injuries that occurred before 5 this morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said two lanes on the northbound side of the interstate from Normandy Boulevard to Memorial Park Road are open. Only one lane had been open prior to 6 a.m.

Expect delays and be prepared to slow down if you travel near the area. Use Lane Avenue as an alternate route.

FHP is report another crash in the area on I-295 at Herlong Road. The right shoulder is blocked.

