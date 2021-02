A Clay County man died Wednesday morning when his Jeep Patriot rolled over several times near the intersection of Longleaf Parkway near Keystone Corners Boulevard, near the Rivertown development, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 21-year-old Austin Abood suffered traumatic injuries and died despite life-saving efforts.

No other vehicles were believed to be involved and investigators said speed is considered a factor in the crash.