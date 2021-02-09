TRAFFIC ALERT: Major delays on Buckman Bridge after multi-vehicle crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person was hurt Tuesday morning in a crash on the Buckman Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the bridge, blocking traffic in the two right lanes.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue said four to five cars were involved in the crash and one person has been rushed to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

Expect delays on the Buckman heading towards Orange Park for the next couple of hours.

