FHP asks for Putnam County school bus crash witnesses to come forward

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with Florida Highway Patrol are asking people who may have witnessed a hit and run involving a Putnam County School Bus to come forward.

The crash report shows the school bus rear-ended a sedan on State Road 100 near Orange Park Avenue when the driver of the sedan came into the bus’ lane.

The driver then fled the scene, according to investigators. The school bus driver was not able to determine the race or gender of the driver nor the make and model of the car.

An 18-year-old and 12-year-old were on the bus at the time of the crash Monday afternoon.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash that can provide additional information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol Station at 904-417-4272.