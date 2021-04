Woman died after being struck by a car on Beaver Street at Devoe Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A car struck a 40-year-old woman who was lying in the eastbound lane of Beaver Street west of Interstate 295 just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the FHP report, an 18-year-old driver did not see the woman in the road and struck her before stopping. The victim was taken to a hospital where she died.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.