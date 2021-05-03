Main Street Bridge closed due to malfunction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Main Street Bridge, which connects the Southbank to Downtown Jacksonville, was closed Monday evening due to a malfunction, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the malfunction, but drivers heading to and from downtown were urged to find an alternative route.
It’s unclear when the bridge was expected to reopen.
#JSO has been advised the Main Street Bridge is closed at this time due to a malfunction. Seek alternate routes if in and out of the downtown area. pic.twitter.com/RyQARfTIZg— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 3, 2021