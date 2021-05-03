Partly Cloudy icon
Main Street Bridge closed due to malfunction

News4Jax staff

File photo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Main Street Bridge, which connects the Southbank to Downtown Jacksonville, was closed Monday evening due to a malfunction, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the malfunction, but drivers heading to and from downtown were urged to find an alternative route.

It’s unclear when the bridge was expected to reopen.

