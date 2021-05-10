Partly Cloudy icon
Deadly single-vehicle crash blocks Springbank Rd

Alex Rodriguez
, Associate Producer

FILE - The Clay County Sheriff's Office (WJXT)

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Springbank Road at Craven Road, according to a tweet by The Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

All of Springbank Road is blocked until further notice, and the CCSO suggests drivers seek an alternate route.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

