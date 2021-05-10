Deadly single-vehicle crash blocks Springbank Rd

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Springbank Road at Craven Road, according to a tweet by The Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
All of Springbank Road is blocked until further notice, and the CCSO suggests drivers seek an alternate route.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.
TRAFFIC CRAAH:— Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) May 10, 2021
A single-vehicle crash at Springbank Rd. and Craven Rd. One confirmed deceased. All of Springbank is blocked. Seek an alternate route. #FHP will be leading the investigation. pic.twitter.com/RMayURjAFn