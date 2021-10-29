Keep road safety in mind while out for fun this Halloween weekend

The U.S. Department of Transportation has a list of things drivers need to keep in mind as they travel the roads in the midst of Halloween.

The weekend will provide a lot of spooky fun. But it is also a reminder to do it safely and responsibly.

From the Florida-Georgia football game to trick-or-treaters running the streets, it is important to be mindful while on the road. But, if you are planning to celebrate with an adult beverage, National Highway Traffic Safety Association says to create a plan ahead of time.

The organization wants you to have fun but suggests doing it responsibly. If you are hosting a Halloween party, officials recommend serving plenty of food and non-alcoholic drink options. Also, while greeting everyone and raving about the great costume they have on, grab their keys from those drinking.

Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is remind everyone to avoid the scare of a DUI arrest pass the keys to a sober driver.

Avoid the scare of a DUI arrest by passing the keys to a sober driver. When making Halloween plans, plan for a ride with a sober friend, cab or ride share before the party starts. #DriveSober #ZeroTolerance #drunkdrivingkills #thankUdesignateddrivers pic.twitter.com/V22Kt0M8A0 — Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety (@gohsgeorgia) October 29, 2021

Party hosts can also call for taxis, grab rideshares or offer sleeping options in their own homes. NHTSA suggests thinking ahead and setting up a rode before you head out. Here locally, Jacksonville has Uber, Lyft and taxis available.

If you are driving anywhere for Halloween, be sure to keep an eye out for the trick-or-treaters. Florida Highway Safety says to be mindful of people suddenly darting into traffic and between parked cars.

You will want to slow down on the roads and give kids lots of time to cross the street. FLHSMV says their costumes may hinder them from either seeing and/or hearing you.

The agency suggests telling your kids to use crosswalks and sidewalks when they can.