JTA ends free rides for health care workers after more than 2 years

Transportation Authority cites removal of COVID-19 restrictions by state, federal officials

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced this week that it will discontinue its Health Care Worker Free Ride Program in December. The program has been in place since April 2020.

JTA cited the removal of COVID-19 restrictions by state and federal government officials for sunsetting the program, which was a way to thank local health care employees working through the pandemic.

Any worker at a hospital, doctor’s office, medical facility or medical laboratory just needed to show their work badge to ride for free.

Passengers who previously used the service can still enjoy complimentary rides throughout the month of November by creating a new account with the MyJTA mobile app, which is available on Apple and Android devices.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 1, the free rides for health care workers program ends on all JTA fixed route and First Coast Flyer buses.

