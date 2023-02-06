Northbound lanes of Normandy Blvd. closed following crash; police searching for driver who ran away

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The northbound lanes on Blanding Boulevard near Wells Road and the Orange Park Mall are blocked Monday afternoon after a serious crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a tweet just before 12:15 p.m., FHP said two vehicles were involved in the crash on Blanding Boulevard just south of Wells Road. Troopers also said the crash resulted in passengers being ejected.

One driver was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear of their condition.

Another driver ran away from the crash. Police are searching for that person.

Traffic is currently being diverted to Plaza Circle.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.

No further details were provided.