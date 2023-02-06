70º

Semitruck crash, fuel spill closes westbound lanes on I-10 near McDuff Ave.

Hazmat team responding to incident

Staff, News4JAX

Crash involving semitruck closes westbound lanes of I-10 Monday (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Westbound traffic on Interstate 10 near McDuff Avenue is at a standstill Monday afternoon after a semitruck crash.

It’s unclear what happened to cause the crash, but DOT footage shows a semitruck crashed on top of a concrete lane divider.

It’s also unclear if other vehicles are involved.

Drivers should consider alternate routes and expect delays.

First responders are on the scene. According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, one person is trapped and the hazmat team is on scene due to a fuel spill.

We will update once more information is provided.

