JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A semi overturned in a crash Thursday morning on I-295 northbound near the St. Johns Bluff Road exit.

The crash left the semi blocking all lanes of I-295.

It appeared to have damaged the guardrails on both sides of the highway.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved injuries.

Traffic was being diverted onto the exit.

Press play above for a live picture from the scene