Drive Safe: Data show deaths from distracted driving on the rise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and there are some startling statistics indicating more drivers are putting their lives at risk.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released its 2021 report on fatal crashes this week, which showed nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes, a 10.5% increase over 202.

That’s the highest number since 2005 and the largest percentage increase since 1975.

The new report also showed a 12% rise in fatal crashes involving at least one distracted driver with more than 3,000 people killed.

There are ways to avoid the temptation of texting and driving.

Drivers might see increased law enforcement on the roadways during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

So if you want to avoid getting pulled over, the NHTSA has safety tips for a safe ride.

Need to send a text? Pull over and park your car in a safe location.

Designate your passenger as your “designated texter” to respond to calls or messages

Do not scroll through apps while driving.

Struggling not to text and drive? Put your cellphone in the trunk, glove box or backseat so it’s out of reach until you arrive at your destination.

A reminder, Florida does have a hands-free law, which means any driver caught texting behind the wheel could face a citation or jail time.