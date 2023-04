FORT WHITE, Fla. – A fatal crash in Columbia County Friday morning left a teenager dead.

Around 7 a.m., a passenger bus and a car driven by a 16-year-old girl collided at the intersection of State Road 47 and Elim Church Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the car failed to yield to the bus when she entered the intersection.

The driver died at the scene.

None of the passengers on the bus were hurt.

FHP said this is an ongoing investigation.