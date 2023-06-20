2 JSO officers, another person injured in crash on I-95 at Church Street

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says two of their officers have been hurt in a crash and a third person was also injured in the crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said two officers were injured — along with another driver — after a crash on I-95 near the Church Street exit.

The Florida Highway Patrol said FHP, alongside JSO, was responding to a single-car crash involving a vehicle in the media overturned when the crash occurred. Two JSO officers were out of their cruiser talking to the driver when the silver car lost control on I-95, skidded off the roadway and hit the two officers.

One officer suffered serious injuries, JSO said. One of the officers was a rookie and the other was the Field Training Officer, JSO told News4JAX. It is unknown which one suffered the serious injuries.

All three people were taken to the hospital. UF Health Jacksonville sent out a “Campus Safety Alert” to notify those in the area of why there was a large police presence.

Today, June 20, 2023, at approximately 11:20 AM, there is expected to be a large law enforcement presence on our campus due to a pedestrian accident involving Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers, which occurred on Interstate 95. Law enforcement personnel will be gathering around campus and in some of our campus facilities due to this incident There are no anticipated safety concerns for any of our employees due to this incident. UF Alert Jacksonville – Campus Safety Message

