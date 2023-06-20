Traffic Alert: Chemical spill closes both directions of I-75 in Florida

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials has closed both directions of Interstate 75 in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around the 391-mile marker.
A tanker carrying hazardous materials has overturned closing the northbound and southbound lanes, according to FHP. I-75 may be closed for up to 12 hours.
All southbound traffic is being routed off at the 399 mm / (US Hwy 441 High Springs exit) and all northbound traffic is being routed off at the 390 mm / SR 222 exit, FHP said. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. News4JAX will update this article when more information becomes available.
TRAFFIC ALERT - ALACHUA COUNTY— FDOT District 2 (@MyFDOT_NEFL) June 20, 2023
FHP is currently investigating a traffic crash on I-75 in Alachua County at the 391-mile marker. A tanker carrying hazardous materials has overturned closing the NB & SB lanes. According to FHP, I-75 may be closed for up to12 hours. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/3ObcapV77y