Traffic Alert: Chemical spill closes both directions of I-75 in Florida

I-75 in Alachua County could be closed for up to 12 hours

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tractor-trailer chemical spill closes both directions of I-75 in Florida (Photo: FDLE) (News4JAX)

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials has closed both directions of Interstate 75 in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around the 391-mile marker.

A tanker carrying hazardous materials has overturned closing the northbound and southbound lanes, according to FHP. I-75 may be closed for up to 12 hours.

All southbound traffic is being routed off at the 399 mm / (US Hwy 441 High Springs exit) and all northbound traffic is being routed off at the 390 mm / SR 222 exit, FHP said. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. News4JAX will update this article when more information becomes available.

