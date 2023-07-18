Motorcyclist killed in hydroplane crash with commercial truck on I-295 at Roosevelt: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Monday night in a crash on I-295 near Roosevelt Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The rider, whose age was not released, was headed south on I-295 in the right lane just after 10 p.m. Monday when he switched to the center lane and started to hydroplane on the wet roadway, according to the FHP report.

A 57-year-old man headed south in a commercial truck tractor in the center lane tried to avoid a collision but hit the back of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, the report said.

The other driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.