1 dead in crash on I-295 near Collins Road: FHP

Staff, News4JAX

Fatal crash on I-295 near Collins Road (DOT camera)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal Friday night crash on Interstate 295 South near Collins Road.

FHP said one person died on the scene. The crash involved a semitruck and a van, according to FHP, but no details were provided as to what caused the crash.

The off-ramp to Collins Road is closed.

Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes.

