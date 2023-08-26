1 dead in crash on I-295 near Collins Road: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal Friday night crash on Interstate 295 South near Collins Road.
FHP said one person died on the scene. The crash involved a semitruck and a van, according to FHP, but no details were provided as to what caused the crash.
The off-ramp to Collins Road is closed.
Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes.
⚠️ Duval Fatal Traffic Crash ⚠️— FHP Jacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) August 26, 2023
I-295 southbound exit ramp to Collins Road. Semi vs. Van. One person pronounced deceased on scene. There is partial blockage to roadway. Please avoid area or seek another route while investigators work the scene. pic.twitter.com/9JtEvwssSo