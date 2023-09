PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Palatka man had to be airlifted to a hospital Sunday evening after his ATV overturned and landed on him during a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash was reported off West Pinellas Street, north of Rutland Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 28-year-old man suffered serious injuries when the ATV he was using on an unnamed dirt road and trails flipped and landed on him.

He was airlifted to Orange Park Medical Center.