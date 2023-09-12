75º
Van driver killed in wrong-way crash with semi in Union County: FHP

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

UNION COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Baker County man died Monday afternoon when his van veered into the oncoming lanes on State Road 121 in Union County and side-swiped a semi, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the van was headed south on SR 121 and the tractor-trailer was headed north.

According to the FHP report, the van veered into the northbound lanes for unknown reasons and the left side of the van collided with the left side of the semi and trailer.

The man driving the van was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said. He died in the crash.

The 37-year-old Alachua man driving the semi was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt, the report said.

