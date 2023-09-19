Driver suffers grazing wound when truck shot at by someone in passing car on I-295: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot at Tuesday morning while driving south on I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Karen Dukes, officers responded around 6 a.m. to reports of a shooting on I-295, about a mile south of 103rd Street, and found a man with a minor gunshot wound whose truck had been shot on the highway.

Dukes said the man’s wound was a minor graze wound to his leg, and he refused to be taken to the hospital.

She said the man was driving down I-295 southbound, toward the Buckman Bridge, when a vehicle passed him and someone inside started shooting at his truck.

“Initially he thought he had struck something in the roadway, so he didn’t realize that his truck had been shot,” Dukes said.

The gunfire disabled the truck and the man pulled over and found the bullet holes and realized he’d been shot, Dukes said.

“Obviously, it’s concerning if you’re just driving down 295 and your vehicle is getting shot and you get a grazing gunshot wound,” Dukes said. “We really want to know why this happened. That’s something we don’t have at this point. ... We’ve got a lot of work to do on this investigation.”

Dukes said cameras in the area will be reviewed, but anyone who was driving on I-295 around the time of the shooting or anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Dukes said southbound I-295 was closed in the area while investigators looked for shell casings, but the road has since reopened.

A separate incident in the northbound lanes Tuesday morning also caused back-up on the Westside, leaving drivers in a traffic nightmare for most of rush hour.