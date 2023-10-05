82º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV on US 17 in Nassau County

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Traffic, Nassau County
File (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old motorcyclist from Jacksonville died Thursday after colliding with an SUV on U.S. 17 at William Burgess Boulevard in Nassau County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the crash report, the man riding the motorcycle was headed south on U.S. 17 around 6:20 a.m. when the SUV, which was headed north, turned into its path.

The motorcycle collided with the front of the SUV, and the motorcyclist died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, FHP said.

The 69-year-old Yulee woman driving the SUV was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email