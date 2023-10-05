Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV on US 17 in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old motorcyclist from Jacksonville died Thursday after colliding with an SUV on U.S. 17 at William Burgess Boulevard in Nassau County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the crash report, the man riding the motorcycle was headed south on U.S. 17 around 6:20 a.m. when the SUV, which was headed north, turned into its path.

The motorcycle collided with the front of the SUV, and the motorcyclist died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, FHP said.

The 69-year-old Yulee woman driving the SUV was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.