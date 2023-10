GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A 61-year-old man was killed late Tuesday night when his car struck a tree on Decoy Road in Green Cove Springs, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the yellow sedan was headed east on County Road 214 (Decoy Road) when the driver, who is from Green Cove Springs, ran off the road onto the shoulder for unknown reasons.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car when it struck a tree, FHP said.

He died at the scene.