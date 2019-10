All westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Macclenny were shut down around 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon following a crash involving a semi-truck, according to Baker County Fire Rescue.

One person was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Traffic was being rerouted at the 125 exit. It was unclear how long I-10 would be shut down.

