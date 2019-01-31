FDOT hosts open house to preview next phase of First Coast Expressway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting an open house Thursday to preview the next phase of the First Coast expressway which connects Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties.

This will be the first toll road in Northeast Florida since the toll booths came down on four Duval County river crossings in 1989. The expressway will give drivers west of Jacksonville a quicker, more convenient route between two major interstates, I-10 to I-95.

Once complete, the expressway will also offer another evacuation route to escape severe storms.

The first phase of the project wrapped up last year and runs through Clay and Duval counties. Phase two goes from Middleburg to the St. Johns River. The third phase, slated to begin in 2023, will cut through St. Johns County to I-95.

An open house, previewing the next segment from Blanding Boulevard to State Road 16 in Clay County, is scheduled for Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. It will be held at the HNTB Project Field Office at 91 Branscomb Road Suite 14, in Green Cove Springs.

