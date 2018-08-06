FDOT rushes to add 'wrong-way' signs after Hart Bridge crashes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After two deadly wrong-way crashes in less than a week on the Hart Bridge, the Florida Department of Transportation is rushing to get signage on the bridge to warn drivers.

Greg Driskell, with the American Traffic Safety Services Association said crashes in Florida, California and Texas contribute to nearly one-third of the nation's wrong-way accidents.

"There's got to be something we can do to solve this problem," Driskell said.

Driskell has spent 27 years as a transportation safety expert working to end wrong-way crashes. He said the main culprits are impaired drivers.

"I'm talking about any type of impairment," Driskell said. "Exhaustion -- tired after a long day at Disney. It could be tired after a long day at work. It could be (you) left your sunglasses at your office."

After taking a closer look at the Hart Bridge, News4Jax identified an exit ramp that could easily be mistaken for an on-ramp.

News4Jax brought it to the attention of FDOT spokesperson Hampton Ray. He said FDOT's new project will add extra signage and pavement markings to the ramp at the intersection of Duval and Parker streets.

"That's not including just the Hart Bridge," Ray said. "That's also other interstates that have already seen the improvements. Already, the signage has gone up in some areas."

FDOT said the additions should be complete at the end of 2018 or by early 2019. From there, the department will evaluate the results to see if there is a decrease in the number of wrong-way crashes.

