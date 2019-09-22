FHP: 1 person killed, 1 injured in U.S. Highway 17 head-on collision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol reports one person was killed and one seriously injured in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 17, near NAS JAX Base early Sunday morning.

FHP says a 2008 Scion TC was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 17 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered into the concrete median, entering the northbound lanes.

That's where troopers say the Scion TC struck a northbound 1996 Ford UT head-on, causing both vehicles to overturn and block the northbound lanes.

The driver inside the Ford UT died at the scene, while the Scion driver was transported with serious injuries.

FHP is investigating whether alcohol was involved. Charges are still pending.

All northbound lanes have been reopened on U.S. 17.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.