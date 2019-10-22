FHP: 2 8-year-old girls injured in ATV crash in Bradford County

Two 8-year-old girls were injured Sunday in an ATV crash in Bradford County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The girls were riding on a dirt road and tried to turn into a driveway on 16th Avenue when they hit a dirt mound in the driveway and the ATV flipped over, troopers said.

Both girls were thrown from the ATV and suffered serious injuries. They were taken to UF Health Hospital in Gainesville for treatment.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.

