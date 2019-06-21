FHP: Deadly crash shuts down I-95 at Old St. Augustine Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a deadly crash has blocked all southbound lanes of I-95 at Old St. Augustine Road.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office say traffic is being diverted from I-95 onto the southbound lanes of I-295, south of Philips Highway. Drivers can take Philips Highway or Old St. Augustine Rd. to get around the crash and back onto I-95.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic.

