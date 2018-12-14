FHP: Fuel, vinegar spill after 3 semi-trucks crash in Clay County

Cleanup is underway on US-301 at CR-218 in Clay County after a crash involving three semi trucks.

According the the Florida Highway Patrol, no major injuries were reported. Troopers said 5,000 gallons of vinegar spilled from one of the trucks. 200 gallons of diesel fuel also leaked onto the highway.

All northbound lanes of US-301 were blocked while crews cleaned up the scene. Track delays in the area with our interactive map below.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

