FHP: Passenger killed when car spins into tree line along US 1

CALLAHAN, Fla. - A 38-year-old Georgia man was killed Sunday afternoon when the car he was riding in struck a tree on U.S. 1 in Nassau County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

William Fisher of Kingsland was a passenger in a Honda Civic driven by 44-year-old Cassandra Carnes, troopers said.

Carnes, of Yulee, was driving north on U.S. 1, north of Musslewhite Road, when she lost control of the Civic for unknown reasons, troopers said. Carnes drove across several lanes of northbound traffic, crossed the center grass median and then crossed the southbound lanes before spinning into the tree line, according to the FHP report.

Fisher died at the scene.

Carnes suffered minor injuries. Charges are pending, troopers said.





