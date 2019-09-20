Fire-Rescue: 2 dead in Waldo crash

WALDO, Fla. - Two people died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in the Waldo area, Alachua County Fire-Rescue said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened about 9 p.m. on U.S. 301 near Northeast 177th Place.

Fire-Rescue said it appeared one vehicle crossed over the median and was struck by another vehicle.

Both drivers died at the scene, according to Fire-Rescue.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.

At last check, according to FHP, one northbound lane and one southbound lane of U.S. 301 were closed.

