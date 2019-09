JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All westbound lanes of I-10 at U.S. 301 have reopened after a semi-truck that caught on fire, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

One person was transported to the hospital. No other vehicles were involved, JFRD said.

