Crash, fuel leak blocks I-95 NB at I-295 on Northside for hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A wreck Wednesday involving two tractor-trailers forced all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 just before I-295 near Jacksonville International Airport to close for hours.

Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, the trucks collided on the ramp to I-95 from Dunn Avenue. Hazmat crews were dispatched because of diesel fuel leaking from the trucks.

No injuries were reported, according to JFRD.

Northbound traffic was diverted onto I-295 until about 2 p.m.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.