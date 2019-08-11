JSO: Driver okay after wreck involving train

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the railroad crossing at W. Moncrief Rd. and Federal St. in reference to a vehicle accident involving a train.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the railroad crossing at W. Moncrief Rd. and Federal St. at 6:36 Sunday morning in reference to a vehicle accident involving a train.

According to the police report, The vehicle was traveling North on W. Moncrief Rd. and was unable to stop before hitting the moving train between the first and second engine.

The vehicle spun off the track and the driver was not injured.

JSO said the arms to the crossing were down at the time of the accident.

