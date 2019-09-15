JSO: Officer involved crash closes eastbound lanes on Arlington Expressway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Arlington Expressway eastbound lanes were shut down Sunday morning, following an officer-involved crash at Southside Connector.

A Jacksonville police vehicle could be seen, stuck between two other vehicles.

There are injuries reported. No word yet on how many people were involved, or their conditions.

We will update you with the latest details as they develop. Stay tuned for the 7-8 a.m. Sunday morning newscasts.

