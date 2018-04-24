JSO: Officer rear-ends car at Baymeadows and Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office rear-ended a vehicle Tuesday morning at the intersection of Baymeadows Road and Southside Boulevard.

The impact sent the civilian vehicle into the intersection, where it hit two vehicles waiting to turn onto Southside from Baymeadows.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was not hurt.

The westbound turn lanes of Baymeadows Road to Southside Boulevard south were blocked during the investigation. Lanes reopened just after 9:30 a.m.

