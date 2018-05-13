JSO: Two injured in Ortega motorcycle crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A motorcycle and a van collided Saturday night near the intersection of Ortega Boulevard and Yacht Club Road in the Ortega neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 6:46 p.m.

According to police a van ran a stop sign and crashed into motorcycle.

Both riders on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital, The driver had life-threatening injuries while the passenger had serious injuries.

The road was closed as the JSO Homicide Team investigated, but reopened about 4 hours later.

