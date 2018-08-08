Maintenance to sideline St. Johns River Ferry for two months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The St. Johns River Ferry will be shut down for maintenance for two months beginning in September, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority said Wednesday.

The ferry will be taken out of service from Sept. 4 through Halloween so crews can replace the terminal bridges and perform scheduled maintenance work.

The maintenance comes as the third phase of an ongoing construction project nears completion. Crews are removing old terminal bridges, restoring the bulkheads and installing stopping mechanisms.

The ferry provides daily service shuttling riders between Mayport Village and Fort George Island. It runs from 6 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. on weekends.

To learn more about the ferry schedule and ticketing information, you can either visit jtafla.com or call JTA's customer service staff at 904-630-3100.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.