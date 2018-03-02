Man crossing I-75 after crash struck, killed

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 49-year-old man from Alachua was struck and killed Thursday night crossing Interstate 75 after his pickup truck struck a guardrail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Christopher Chircop Jr. had crashed his pickup about a mile north of the US 41/US 441 exit and was walking in the inside travel lane when he was struck by a Ford Fusion. The driver, a 20-year-old woman from West Palm Beach, told the FHP she did not see Chirop.

The car's driver and passenger were taken to Lake City Medial Center with minor injuries.

According to the FHP report, any charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

