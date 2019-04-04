Semi-truck crash topples power pole in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A crash involving a tractor trailer slowed traffic on a stretch of San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin late Thursday morning.

The crash on happened shortly before 11 a.m. on San Jose Boulevard near Orange Picker Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Two southbound lanes of San Jose were temporarily shut down as a result. It's unclear if anyone was hurt. The crash also knocked out power in the area, but it was restored within an hour or so.

