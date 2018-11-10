Traffic homicide investigates crash on Hodges Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Traffic homicide investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were sent to a crash Friday evening involving two vehicles.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone died in the crash. It happened near the intersection of Hodges Boulevard and Tropic Egret Drive near the Egret's Glade subdivision.

The crash, which involved an SUV and pickup truck, appeared to be a head-on collision. All northbound lanes of Hodges were blocked while police investigated.

