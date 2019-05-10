Get paid up to $65K to live on luxury yachts and review them

If you enjoy a jet-setting lifestyle, have an eye for detail and know how to string a few words together, this might just be your dream job.

Hush Hush, a London-based company that bills itself as the “world’s leading luxury marketplace and VIP concierge service,” wants to hire someone to live on yachts and review them on a freelance basis.

Here’s how it works: you’ll spend a week living aboard a yacht, but you’ll spend that time testing every single feature on the vessel, from the beds to the sink faucets – even the electrical outlets.

Sounds like a piece of cake, right? Not so fast.

The right candidate will be a diligent, detail-oriented individual with a knack for writing, according to the job listing. They also must be 21, have a valid passport, and be ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“We need someone who is reliable, hard-working and has an eye for detail, we’re expecting them to find things that no one else would notice,” said Aaron Harpin, founder of HushHush.com.

Fortunately, extensive firsthand knowledge of yachts is not a job requirement. But it certainly couldn’t hurt your chances of getting hired, especially with a job that’s likely to generate countless applications.

The person who gets the job will be paid £1,000 for each review. Since you could review up to 50 of them a year, that means you could earn up to £50,000, or roughly $65,000, a year. Not bad.

If this sounds like your dream job, don’t sleep on it -- the company wants to make the perfect hire as soon as possible. Just visit HushHush.com to fill out your application.

