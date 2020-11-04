President Trump apears headed to a win in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden campaigned heavily in Florida, each hoping to win the prized battleground state’s 29 electoral votes. At 10 p.m. with 97% of the votes counted, the president had a 51% to 48% lead -- a lead of more than 350,000 votes out of 11 million votes. Yet neither the Associated Press nor the networks had called the race for the president.

Trump had led for a couple of hours, but an internet outage in Osceola County and votes coming in slowly in Broward and Hillsborough counties, where Biden was favored apparently kept AP and the networks from projecting Trump as the winner.

Four years ago, Trump won the Sunshine State by just over 110,000 votes.

This fall, Trump used Florida as the backdrop to resuscitate his languishing campaign after becoming infected with the coronavirus. He concentrated particularly in Republican strongholds in the rural reaches of his adopted home state.

Former Vice President Biden questioned the president’s handling of the coronavirus, his rush to appoint a new justice on the U.S. Supreme Court and how he has addressed the social unrest spawned by high-profile police shootings of Black people. Democrats worked to boost turnout among their ranks with mail-in voting.

Biden did win Duval County this year -- the first time a Democrat had won the county since Jimmy Carter swept the south in 1976.