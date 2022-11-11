Mayoral race in Atlantic Beach headed to machine recount, as is Bartram Springs CDD race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Canvassing Board has certified the results of the Nov. 8 general election, and two races are heading to machine recounts.

As reported previously, the mayoral race in Atlantic Beach appeared headed to a recount as the unofficial results showed only a .11% margin between the two candidates — Curtis Ford and Brittany Norris. After the results were certified, the board ordered the recount for the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The same applies to the race for Bartram Springs Community Development District Seat 2. The margin there was also less than half a percentage point.

According to the SOE, the recount will involve a statutorily required multi-step process. Tabulating equipment will be tested and ballots will be recounted.

Once the recount is conducted, if the margin is within a quarter percent or less, a manual recount will be ordered unless the eliminated candidate requests the recount not be made -- or the number of overvotes and undervotes is fewer than the number needed to change the election’s outcome.

The recount will be held at the Supervisor of Elections Center at 1 Imeson Park Boulevard in Jacksonville. Proceedings will be open to the public.