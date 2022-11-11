Mayoral race in Atlantic Beach headed to machine recount, as is Bartram Springs CDD race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Canvassing Board has certified the results of the Nov. 8 general election, and two races are heading to machine recounts.
As reported previously, the mayoral race in Atlantic Beach appeared headed to a recount as the unofficial results showed only a .11% margin between the two candidates — Curtis Ford and Brittany Norris. After the results were certified, the board ordered the recount for the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Votes
%
Curtis Ford
Brittany Norris
Sean Keane
(4 / 4)
The same applies to the race for Bartram Springs Community Development District Seat 2. The margin there was also less than half a percentage point.
Votes
%
Taner Nierengarten
Chris Swift
(1 / 1)
According to the SOE, the recount will involve a statutorily required multi-step process. Tabulating equipment will be tested and ballots will be recounted.
Once the recount is conducted, if the margin is within a quarter percent or less, a manual recount will be ordered unless the eliminated candidate requests the recount not be made -- or the number of overvotes and undervotes is fewer than the number needed to change the election’s outcome.
The recount will be held at the Supervisor of Elections Center at 1 Imeson Park Boulevard in Jacksonville. Proceedings will be open to the public.