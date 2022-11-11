68º

LIVE

Vote 2022

Mayoral race in Atlantic Beach headed to machine recount, as is Bartram Springs CDD race

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: Atlantic Beach, Vote 2022
Vote 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Canvassing Board has certified the results of the Nov. 8 general election, and two races are heading to machine recounts.

As reported previously, the mayoral race in Atlantic Beach appeared headed to a recount as the unofficial results showed only a .11% margin between the two candidates — Curtis Ford and Brittany Norris. After the results were certified, the board ordered the recount for the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Atlantic Beach Mayor-Commissioner

Candidate

Votes

%

Curtis Ford
2,87341%
Brittany Norris
2,86341%
Sean Keane
1,29318%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(4 / 4)

The same applies to the race for Bartram Springs Community Development District Seat 2. The margin there was also less than half a percentage point.

Bartram Springs Community Development District - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Taner Nierengarten
84550%
Chris Swift
84150%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(1 / 1)

According to the SOE, the recount will involve a statutorily required multi-step process. Tabulating equipment will be tested and ballots will be recounted.

Once the recount is conducted, if the margin is within a quarter percent or less, a manual recount will be ordered unless the eliminated candidate requests the recount not be made -- or the number of overvotes and undervotes is fewer than the number needed to change the election’s outcome.

The recount will be held at the Supervisor of Elections Center at 1 Imeson Park Boulevard in Jacksonville. Proceedings will be open to the public.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.