Two seats on the Nassau County School Board are up this election cycle.
Gail Cook is unopposed for another four-year term in District 2.
In District 4, incumbent Russell Johnson is being challenged by Cynthia (Cindy) Grooms
This is a non-partisan race open to all voters in the August primary.
|NASSAU COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, District 4
Cynthia (Cindy) Grooms
This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax questionnaire.
Russell Johnson
This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax questionnaire.