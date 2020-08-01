Two seats on the Nassau County School Board are up this election cycle.

Gail Cook is unopposed for another four-year term in District 2.

In District 4, incumbent Russell Johnson is being challenged by Cynthia (Cindy) Grooms

This is a non-partisan race open to all voters in the August primary.

Scroll down to read candidates’ responses to our News4Jax questionnaire, verbatim as provided.

NASSAU COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, District 4

Cynthia (Cindy) Grooms

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax questionnaire.

Russell Johnson

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax questionnaire.