Four

Democrats selected Charlie Crist in the August primary to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Also on the general election ballot are Libertarian Hector Roos and two NPA candidates: Carmen Jackie Gimenez and Jodi Gregory Jeloudov. Three write-ins also qualified in the race.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Charlie Crist

Occupation: U.S. House member (resigned Aug. 31, 2022)

Age: 65

Family: Engaged

Education: (No response)

Political experience: U.S. House of Representatives (2017-present), Florida governor (2007-2011), Florida attorney general (2003-2007), Florida education commissioner (2001-2003), Florida Senate (1992-1998)

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

I am going to create an Affordable Florida for All by focusing on housing affordability, reforming property insurance to make it more affordable, stopping huge electric rate increases and putting solar panels on 1 million roofs, and expanding affordable high-speed Internet service so every family can have the same access to help educate their children and run their businesses. I will raise wages for working Floridians and support immediately increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour. I will invest in our jobs, our communities and our schools to create an attractive environment for businesses to relocate to Florida, for existing businesses to expand, and for entrepreneurs and small businesses that are the backbone of our economy to flourish.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

I will make it easier to vote by reversing the DeSantis limits on mail ballots; allowing Florida to join about 20 other states that automatically register to vote anyone who seeks a driver's license or conducts business with the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles; pushing the Legislature to move the Florida primary to the spring to improve voter turnout; making Election Day a state holiday; and making it easier for the governor and Cabinet to restore felons rights as I did when I was governor before. I also would demand that lawmakers allow felons who have completed their sentences to register to vote as Amendment 4 intended while continuing to pay their fines, court costs and restitution.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

We have to do more to protect Floridians from gun violence. My Safer Florida for All plan calls for:

-- Banning the sale of assault weapons, which are designed to kill people quickly and efficiently.

-- Enforcing gun laws by closing loopholes regarding background checks, cracking down on ghost guns, cracking down on gun trafficking, and requiring the reporting of guns that are lost or stolen.

-- Improving neighborhood safety by partnering with respected civic leaders on outreach programs and strengthening our red flag law so that family and household members can petition the court to remove guns from a person who is at extreme risk to commit violence in the immediate future, not just law enforcement.

-- Lengthening the waiting period for buying a gun from three days to five days.

-- Allowing local communities to make decisions regarding gun safety that are best for them, because what works best in Liberty County might not work best in Broward County.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

When I am governor, these will be my top three priorities: I am going to preserve and protect your constitutional rights – including the rights of women to make their own health care decisions, the right to vote, the right to be treated equally and the right to a quality public education. On Day 1 of my administration, I will issue an executive order to protect the right to choose as it stood under Roe v. Wade in the state of Florida, and I will prohibit all state agencies reporting to me from aiding or participating in any attempt to prevent an abortion under the standards set forth by Roe v. Wade and T.W., the landmark 1989 Florida Supreme Court case clearly stating that Florida's privacy clause applies to reproductive freedom. My executive order also will prohibit all state agencies reporting to me from cooperating with any federal agency or state seeking to criminally charge any individual seeking an abortion in Florida or any doctor performing an abortion under the standards set forth by Roe v. Wade and T.W. I also view health care that is accessible and affordable as a basic human right, and I will veto any state budget that does not include Medicaid expansion to cover 800,000 low-income Floridians.



I am going to build a Florida for All, where every Floridian has an opportunity to succeed, to receive a quality public education, to start a business, to succeed in well-paying jobs, to buy a home they can afford, to raise children in a safe community and to retire with dignity – regardless of race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation.



I am going to create an Affordable Florida for All by focusing on housing affordability, reforming our home and car insurance to make them more affordable, stopping huge electric rate increases and putting solar panels on 1 million roofs, and expanding affordable high-speed Internet service to under-served communities that deserve the same access as other communities to help educate their children and run their businesses.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Yes

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

Women have a constitutional right to make their own health care decisions. On Day 1 of my administration, I will issue an executive order to protect the right to choose as it stood under Roe v. Wade in the state of Florida, and I will prohibit all state agencies reporting to me from aiding or participating in any attempt to prevent an abortion under the standards set forth by Roe v. Wade and T.W. My executive order also will prohibit all state agencies reporting to me from cooperating with any federal agency or state seeking to criminally charge any individual seeking an abortion in Florida or any doctor performing an abortion under the standards set forth by Roe v. Wade and T.W. If Gov. DeSantis calls special session of the Legislature after the election in November and passes additional restrictions on a woman’s right to choose, when I take office in January I will veto every piece of Republican legislation until the new restrictions are repealed.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am running for governor because I am the candidate who can defeat Gov. DeSantis. I am running to restore the voice of the people in Tallahassee, to restore the voice of reason and civility in government, and to follow the Golden Rule so that all Floridians are treated with respect and dignity by their governor. I am running to protect our freedoms, the right for women to make their own decisions about their health care and their bodies, the right to vote and the rights of LGBTQ+ Floridians.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered as the governor who protected our freedoms, including the right for women to make their own decisions about their health care and their bodies, the right to vote and the rights of LGBTQ+ Floridians. I want to be remembered as the governor who expanded Medicaid to 800,000 low-income Floridians, added 1 million solar roofs, raised per student spending and teacher salaries to the national average, removed politics and culture wars from the classroom, enhanced our universities and created an Affordable Florida for All by investing in housing affordability, reducing the cost of property insurance and car insurance and stopping big electric rate increases.

Campaign website: charliecrist.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Twitter - @CharlieCrist





LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATE

Hector Roos

Occupation: Consultant

Age: 39

Your family: Single

Education: Bachelor’s Degree

Political experience: I have worked as a political consultant for over 10 years. This is my first time running for office.

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

Florida’s politicians like Governor Ron DeSantis are playing a cruel game of kick the can down the road on policies that are forcing Floridians to lose their homes to increased property taxes and insurance. According to Investopedia, the effective property tax rate in Florida is higher than California and represents a regressive tax since it is not tied to whether homeowners can afford to pay. Rather than tweak the tax rates, we should abolish as many of the property taxes or ad valorem taxes as possible.



Governor DeSantis cowardly backed out on calling for a Special Legislative Session in June which he announced in May to resolve the crisis around the runaway cost of Property Insurance which is provided in Florida in large part by the state-owned monopoly Citizens Insurance. Many Floridians kicked out of their plans with Citizens are obliged to pay thousands of dollars more per year to keep their homes to cover the cost of “market rate” property insurance required by their mortgage providers.



Price inflation in all sectors of our economy is contributing to a cost of living crisis since property taxes and insurance are tied to the increased replacement cost of homes. This historic inflation is caused by the Federal government’s historic deficit spending backed by Federal Reserve money printing. Their currency debasement and failed monetary policy means that the States and the People have to step up. I suggest that Florida move away from the debt-based US Dollar by adopting a Bitcoin Standard requiring state agencies to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a form of payment while charging a premium to accept depreciating dollars. Expanding the ability of Floridians to do business in transparent and manipulation-resistant alternative currencies is the first step to protect savings and wealth creation from the inflation tax.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

If anything is worth stealing, there will always be someone willing to commit theft. Elections are no different. The recent documentary film “2000 Mules” chronicling a conspiracy theory on how the 2020 presidential election was allegedly stolen is the latest reminder that close elections are always the most vulnerable to manipulation. Our current election laws are designed intentionally to make it harder for Floridians to participate. Meanwhile, the level of our political discourse is so weak that politicians are under no pressure to address the systemic societal problems caused by public policy in our lifetimes. The technology exists to safely run elections even from the comfort of home with the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) voting based on blockchain technology, the same technology that banks are racing to implement to protect their services. However, none of this could ever be changed in the current climate while the greatest danger to voting rights remains public apathy allowing politicians to ignore the people and focus exclusively on patronage.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

Democrats and Republicans separate civil rights into categories to distract us with endless debate and grandstanding. The right of self-defense is a fundamental right based on our mutual humanity. Historically, gun control laws were created in the North to disarm union workers from disrupting large industrial operations; while in the South to disarm freed slaves and the descendents of slaves allowing Jim CRoe laws to create a caste or second-class of citizen for more than a hundred years until the 1980s in Florida. The right to self-defense which is published as part of the Second Amendment of the US Constitution’s Bill of Rights was not designed simply to protect life and property from bandits but from invasion or usurpation by foreign and domestic governments. The debate on gun rights or gun safety, the new term to replace gun control, is fueled by billions of dollars from special interests whose design is to disarm the public. Governor Ron DeSantis has been on the record since 2019 in support of gun control measures like red flag laws, a gun confiscation scheme. Under a red flag law, you are presumed guilty instead of innocent when someone reports you to law enforcement as a public danger. Your personal firearms are ordered by a judge to be seized without a jury or trial and you have to argue your innocence to have your property returned. Republicans like to say they are “pro-second amendment” like Democrats like to say they are “pro-civil liberties” but both fail to live up to their lip service.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Inflation and taxes (I repeat myself); Property rights (such as the determination that there is such a thing as a non-essential business or that under a grossly exaggerated emergency you can be ordered to remain in your home); and Parental choice (where government now claims to be the more important co-parent of your children).

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

I do not believe we have had a legitimate presidential election since I started paying close attention in 2000 and Gore v Bush in Florida.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

Prior to the repeal of Roe, abortions were at a historic low. The pro-life movement was winning in the culture. According to a recent survey, 73% of women seeking abortions did so because they could not afford the unplanned pregnancy. Promoting financial assistance or promoting adoptions or even creating a friendlier environment for unexpected young mothers as well as other alternatives to abortions was working without the need of coercive laws.



Let’s not forget that the Supreme Court is simply a group of politically-connected lawyers. While overturning Roe expanded the States authority to regulate abortion, it overturned medical privacy, decisional and bodily autonomy. In other words, the working policy framework that was based on 50 years of Roe was disrupted. Maybe you should remember that NYC healthcare workers tried to challenge the state issued vaccine mandate on the basis of Roe.



Florida already has stringent laws restricting abortion which can be applied against women who seek abortions outside of the state. It is the abuse of our rights to privacy and other fundamental rights that we have to protect. My goal as governor would be to keep a clear policy that is applied fairly to everyone.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My candidacy for governor offers people a choice that is fundamentally different than a choice between a Republican and a Democrat who has repeatedly failed them on every promise they have made.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

The first Libertarian governor of Florida who was swept into office by voters frustrated with the failed leadership of the two-party political establishment and the beginning of a new political voice.

Campaign website: RoosforFlorida.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/RoosforFlorida | twitter.com/RoosforFlorida | instagram.com/RoosforFlorida





REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Ron DeSantis

Campaign website: rondesantis.com

The current governor of Florida is seeking a second term and was unopposed for the Republican nomination.

After multiple email and telephone invitations to complete and return the News4Jax candidate questionnaire, his campaign recently communicated that it will respond. His complete answers will be posted promptly on this page when provided.





NPA CANDIDATES

Carmen Jackie Gimenez

Occupation: Self- Employee

Age: 60

Your family: divorce no kids

Education: 2 Doctorate and 3 Masters Degrees

Political experience: Run for mayor Hallandale Beach 2020

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

-Redirecting the State of Florida Management to the appropriately way.

-Restore majority of vetoes fundings

-Townhall with experts

-Working together with producers

-Restoring economic rights

- Reconducting Condominium rules

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

-Training law enforcement and other volunteers on election rights

-Once trained, appoint undercover surveillance in sorted allocations

-Open and follow up investigations

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

-EDUCATION IS THE KEY

- BEST PRACTICES EXPERIENCE IN THE WORD NEEDS TO PREVEL

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

If all continues in the State as it is now, easily we are going to:

-Agriculture and breeding problems meaning starvation

-Environmental issues meaning more health problems

-State of Florida Humanitarian Crisis

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

-Yes

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

-We need to restore Civil, Political, economic, ecological rights and that means all needs to be included, open government installation, education, and take the necessary measures to restore rights for those discriminated in every decision taken until now.

-Equal, inclusive and nondiscriminatory measures

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

-Implement my experience and knowledge as PHD in management in the State of Florida and PHD in Human Development convened with Human Rights, commerce and trade measures to stop humanitarian crisis going on in the State of Florida

-Other measures derivates from the above

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

My government will be so successful, Florida will turn so beautiful, beaches will be clean and prosperity and balance returning Floridians their opportunities to work, preserve health, return education civil, political and humanitarian rights, I will be remembered as the person sent by God to reinstate the peace, justice, love and order in the State

Campaign website: carmenjackieforflorida.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook - facebook.com/CarmenJGimenezOficial | Twitter @CarmenJackieFl | Instagram @CarmenJackieFlorida

Jodi Gregory Jeloudov

Occupation: Veteran

Age: 48

Family: (no response)

Education: College

Political experience: (no response)

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

Keep taxes low and help small businesses, which are the fabric of Florida communities

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

Anyone who is eligible should be able to vote, regardless of any discriminatory policies that oppresses disenfranchised voters. Floridians and Americans on the whole, must feel secure and confident in the elections process.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

Sensible gun legislation will help Floridians to feel safe when they shop, visit churches, synagogues and mosques and any other establishments. I was threatened with a gun by my opponent’s supporters. We must have proper legislation that keeps gun away from those under 21 and enforce it, because local police is refusing to do so.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Voting rights, Civil rights, LGBTQ rights, Gun Safety

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Yes

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

If a woman wants to have an abortion , she needs to have support, because our communities are under attack already.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am the only LGBTQ candidate on the ballot this November. I know what it’s like to experience hatred, harassment and bigotry first hand. I see the pain of our communities that cisgender and heterosexual communities often ignore and swipe under the rug. I oppose gun violence because Ron DeSantis supporters threatening me with guns. I am a veteran that served this country and advocated for veterans for 11 years and for LGBTQ community over the last 31 years, facing hatred, violence and discrimination. I can and will deliver for the people of Florida.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Achieving and accomplishing what Florida voters asked me to achieve for them. Hard worker. Promises kept. Broke the glass ceiling for the LGBTQ community. Helped small businesses.

Campaign website: (listed social media below)

Campaign’s social media site(s): @luckyjodi007 on TikTok and Twitter

Three write-in candidates also qualified for Florida governor in the November general election: Piotr Blass, Kyle KC Gibson and James Thompson